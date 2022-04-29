Army to open Sitabuldi Fort on the occasion of ‘Maharashtra Day’

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Sitabuldi Fort, a symbol of Military heritage, will be open to general public from 9 AM to 4 PM on 01 May 2022, as a part of celebrations of ‘Maharashtra Day’.

The Maharashtra Day falling this time on a Sunday will definitely be a fun filled and a knowledgeable outing for the people of Nagpur.

The entry to the fort shall be from Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the Railway Station. Visitors are to follow all the Covid protocols as laid down.

