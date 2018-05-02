Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 28th, 2020

    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net

    Nagpur: In a significant development of the flourishing chain snatching, incidents across Nagpur, the sleuths of Crime Branch on Tuesday nabbed a chain snatcher who would use bicycle to commit crime. Besides arresting accused identified as Dwarkanath alias Sachin Dharamdas Nandanvar (40), the cops have also recovered gold ornaments and a red bicycle collectively worth Rs 1,08,000.

    According to police sources, the cops received a complaint about an 82-year-old Shantabai Yedelwar who was relieved of gold chain by an unidentified miscreant on January 26, 2020. The only lead cops had that the accused had used a bicycle to flee from the spot. Following the incident, the cops laid various traps and increased patrolling in the subjected vicinity.

    During the same, the sleuths of Crime Branch comprising API Hemant Thorat, Constables Rajesh Lohi, Afsar Khan Pathan, Santhoshsingh Thakur, Manjeet Singh, Himanshu Thakur, Vikas Pathak and Aashish Chawre came across a man riding a red ranger bicycle in the wee hours of Tuesday. Subsequently, the cops surrounded him and asked him about the reason of commuting at this time of hour. However, the man, who identified himself as Sachin Nandanvar failed to provide any concrete replies, following which cops detained him. It is during the interrogation, Sachin spill the beans and confessed about the crime.

    The drive was executed under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, ACPs Sudhir Nandanvar and Kishor Jadhav.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    चारगांव-कांद्री मार्गाची दुर्दशा* रस्त्यावर जागोजागी खड्डेच खड्डे
    चारगांव-कांद्री मार्गाची दुर्दशा* रस्त्यावर जागोजागी खड्डेच खड्डे
    Hindi News
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    Trending News
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Nagpur Maha Metro opens first section of Aqua Line from Lokmannya Nagar to Sitabuldi
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Video: अंततः मुंढे ने नागपुर मनपा का चार्ज संभाला
    Trending In Nagpur
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    24-hours Pench IV WTP shutdown replace a non-functional valve on jan 29
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    पर्यावरणाचे संतुलन राखण्‍यासाठी ‘’सिंगल युज प्‍लास्‍टिक’’ चा उपयोग टाळावा -पर्यावरण प्रेमी, श्री निलेश खांडेकर
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    केंद्रीय संस्कृति और पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल ने किया ‘गांधी की अहिंसा दृष्टि’ पुस्तक का विमोचन
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    मानकापुर स्टेडियम पर 123 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च – सुनील केदार
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    26 जनवरी पर रेलवे ने किए विभिन्न कार्यक्रम
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    मेट्रो एक्वा लाइन के रिच-3 (लोकमान्य नगर से सीताबर्डी ) मार्ग का हुआ उदघाटन
    मेट्रो एक्वा लाइन के रिच-3 (लोकमान्य नगर से सीताबर्डी ) मार्ग का हुआ उदघाटन
    यशवंत विद्यालय वराडा चे वार्षिक स्नेह संमेलन थाटात संपन्न
    यशवंत विद्यालय वराडा चे वार्षिक स्नेह संमेलन थाटात संपन्न
    Housebreaking in Shantinagar, Kapil Nagar, booty worth Rs 2.41 lakh stolen
    Housebreaking in Shantinagar, Kapil Nagar, booty worth Rs 2.41 lakh stolen
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145