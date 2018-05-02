Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net

Nagpur: In a significant development of the flourishing chain snatching, incidents across Nagpur, the sleuths of Crime Branch on Tuesday nabbed a chain snatcher who would use bicycle to commit crime. Besides arresting accused identified as Dwarkanath alias Sachin Dharamdas Nandanvar (40), the cops have also recovered gold ornaments and a red bicycle collectively worth Rs 1,08,000.

According to police sources, the cops received a complaint about an 82-year-old Shantabai Yedelwar who was relieved of gold chain by an unidentified miscreant on January 26, 2020. The only lead cops had that the accused had used a bicycle to flee from the spot. Following the incident, the cops laid various traps and increased patrolling in the subjected vicinity.

During the same, the sleuths of Crime Branch comprising API Hemant Thorat, Constables Rajesh Lohi, Afsar Khan Pathan, Santhoshsingh Thakur, Manjeet Singh, Himanshu Thakur, Vikas Pathak and Aashish Chawre came across a man riding a red ranger bicycle in the wee hours of Tuesday. Subsequently, the cops surrounded him and asked him about the reason of commuting at this time of hour. However, the man, who identified himself as Sachin Nandanvar failed to provide any concrete replies, following which cops detained him. It is during the interrogation, Sachin spill the beans and confessed about the crime.

The drive was executed under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, ACPs Sudhir Nandanvar and Kishor Jadhav.