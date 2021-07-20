Chahar steers India to thrilling win over SL

Deepak Chahar has single-handedly brought India back from the dead with his magnificent half-century.

Deservedly, Chahar hit the winning runs as he pulled Rajitha for a four over midwicket as India registered a stunning three-wicket win with five balls to spare.

Chahar finished unbeaten on a splendid knock of 69 from 82 balls, hitting seven fours and a six.

Bhuvneshwar also played a handy knock of 19 not out as the two batsmen put on an unbroken stand of 84 runs from 84 balls for the eighth wicket.

India looked dead and buried when Chahar walked out to bat as they were reduced to 160/6 in the 27th over at the fall of Suryakumar’s wicket.

The victory also helps India seal the three-match series 2-0.