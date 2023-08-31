CEO Nagpur Smart City emphasis on Robotic Scavenging to protect heath workers from Manhole Hazards

Nagpur: The CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), Shri Prithviraj B P (IAS), visited the manhole cleaning site work on august 30.

The Nagpur Smart And Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited has procured three IOT based Robotic Scavenger; Bandicoot V 2.0, from Genrobotics ,Kerla based company . These three robots had been handed over to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for further operation.

During the visit he discussed with the Site In charge and with the operators about the technology of cleaning or unblocking operations and excavation of sludge from the bottom of the manholes along the sewer lines in the city.

The project in charge from Genrobotics provided the information that, the robotic drone unit can go deeper up to 10 m depth and can lift up rocks, sand, silt, sludge, non-biodegradable wastes. Further he added that, it can be taken to any congested area or narrow lanes as it is sleek, slender, compact, and portable.

These Robotic Scavenger cleans the 8578 number of chambers and 312.99 m³ de-silted material though excavation in last 11 months period from 10 administrative zones of NMC. The CEO expressed his delight that it is a good technology that can prevent sanitation employees from accessing the manhole after seeing a thorough demonstration and operation of the robotics machine.

To reduce manual scavenging of the drainage system, NSSCDCL is focused on robotic equipment that is technology driven. Therefore, there is no need for sanitary professionals to manually intervene during the excavation of sludge from the bottom. To recognize and comprehend the sewage situation within the drainage chamber, machinery has a built-in camera and a hazardous gases sensor.

The NSSCDCL has enhanced the safety and wellbeing of sanitation workers through the use of this ground-breaking technology and has also given them a respectable job profile as Robot Operators.

