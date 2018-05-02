Central Railway, SECR get new DRMs for Nagpur Division

Nagpur: The Railway Board on Monday issued posting orders of Richa Khare and Maninder Singh Uppal as Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) for Nagpur Division of Central Railway and South East Central Railway respectively.

The new DRMs are expected to join within the next few days as already the postings got delayed due to COVID-19 crisis. The incumbents Somesh Kumar (CR) and Shobhana Bandopadhyay (SECR) had already completed their two years tenure in the month of April and May respectively.

However, the pandemic and need for liasoning with local authorities resulted in delay in naming their replacement even as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had given extension to panel selected for DRMs till end of the year. The extension ensured in case any officer whose names figures in the panel become overage, there is a cut off date for posting of DRMs in Railways, he/she would not become ineligible as the delay is on administrative grounds.

Khare comes from Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS) and is presently working in Western Railway in Senior Administrative Grade (SAG). Uppal is known to Nagpur as on two occasions he had worked as officiating DRM at Nagpur Division and he hails from Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) and is presently working in CR Headquarters at Mumbai. Somesh Kumar and Shobhana Bandopadhyay belonged to the same batch.





