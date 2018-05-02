Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    3 women bag lifters arrested at Ganeshpeth Bus Stand

    Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police on Monday arrested three women involved in bag lifting and burglary at Bus Stand. The accused trio had robbed a woman of her cash and gold ornaments on Monday afternoon.

    The accused thieves have been identified as Sanjana Sonu Hatagade (30), Pushpa Akash Hatagade (30) and Mala Dhiraj Shende (35), all residents of Rameshwari Ring Road, Toli Slums, Dighori.

    A resident of Kamptee, Nalini Vijay Shivarkar (37), in her complaint to Ganeshpeth Police said that she was waiting at Platform No. 10 at Bus Stand for boarding a Ramtek-bound bus around 2 pm on Monday. After boarding the bus, she kept her handbag beside her. However, after a short while, Nalini noticed two chains of her handbag cut open and cash Rs 6000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 49,000 missing. She immediately rushed to Ganeshpeth Police Station and lodged a complaint in this connection. The three accused women had diverted Nalini’s attention and burgled her valuables.

    Acting swiftly on Nalini’s complaint, cops detained the three suspects and frisked them. Cops found the stolen cash and gold ornaments in their possession.

    PSI P N Shinde booked the accused trio under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and were released after issuing notices to them.



