Central India’s First Total Endoscopic Mitral Valve Replacement Performed at Shalinitai Meghe Hospital,

Nagpur, May 21, 2025 – In a groundbreaking development for cardiac care in Central India, Shalinitai Meghe Hospital and Research Centre (SMHRC), Wanadongri, Nagpur, has successfully conducted the region’s first Total Endoscopic Mitral Valve Replacement Surgery. The 1020-bed multispecialty facility achieved this milestone under the leadership of Dr. Sumbul Siddiqui, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, and her expert CVTS team.

The minimally invasive surgery—performed on May 21—represents a major advancement in cardiac surgical capabilities in the region.

“This is more than just a technical success—it’s a statement of intent,” said Dr. Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER (DU) Off-Campus. “At SMHRC, we’re committed to making advanced healthcare not only available but also affordable and patient-centered. This achievement underscores the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, surgical expertise, and technological excellence.”

A Technological Breakthrough in Heart Surgery

The Total Endoscopic Mitral Valve Replacement is a complex, minimally invasive cardiac surgery that forgoes large chest incisions, relying instead on the surgeon’s dexterity and precision. The procedure reduces patient trauma, postoperative pain, visible scarring, and recovery time—offering a safer and faster path to recovery.

“It wasn’t just a surgical milestone—it was a coordinated, multidisciplinary performance that set a new benchmark in heart care for the region,” added Dr. Marar.

The Patient Story Behind the Success

The patient—a 40-year-old woman from Umred—presented with severe breathlessness and palpitations. She had a longstanding history of rheumatic heart disease, was in atrial fibrillation, and had undergone balloon mitral valvotomy in the past. Diagnostic imaging revealed severe mitral stenosis, mild aortic regurgitation, global left ventricular hypokinesia, and reduced ejection fraction, making her a high-risk candidate for surgery.

After admission to the Medical ICU, she was stabilized by Dr. Hemant Deshpande and his intensivist team, alongside a cardiology team led by Dr. Abhay Tidke and Dr. Rahul Barai.

“After a detailed evaluation, we proposed a cutting-edge, life-saving approach: Total Endoscopic Mitral Valve Replacement,” said Dr. Siddiqui. “With her family’s support and her own brave consent, we proceeded. The outcome was nothing short of historic.”

Teamwork Behind the Triumph

Dr. Siddiqui credited the success to her multi-disciplinary team:

Dr. Ajay Hardas and Dr. Avinash Rinait (General Surgeons)

Dr. Awes Hasan (Clinical Assistant)

Dr. Prasad Panbude (Cardiac Anesthetist)

Dr. Gaurav Waghale (Non-Invasive Cardiologist)

“This surgery was a testament to teamwork, surgical excellence, and compassion,” she said.

Dr. Anjali Borkar, Head of Anesthesia, acknowledged the challenges of managing anesthesia in precision-based surgeries. “Our team ensured seamless intraoperative support, keeping patient safety paramount throughout.”

Dr. Rajiv Sonarkar, Head of Surgery, added: “This achievement reflects the hospital’s growing expertise and collaborative strength across departments.”

Dr. Seema Singh, Nursing Director, recognized the vital role of the nursing and OT teams. She thanked:

Sr. Prerna , Br. Ganesh , Sr. Christina Samuel (Perfusionist)

Sr. Ragini , Br. Kishor , and the OT support team

Br. Ashish , Br. Swapnil , Sr. Pragati , and Sr. Shruti for postoperative care

Mr. Amarjeet Baraskar and the Biomedical Department for ensuring flawless functioning of surgical equipment

Free of Cost Under MJPJAY Scheme

What makes this achievement even more commendable is that the complex procedure was performed free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).

“This is a perfect example of how sophisticated medical procedures can be made accessible to all,” said Dr. Vasant Gawande, Chief Medical Superintendent at SMHRC.

Leading the Future of Cardiac Surgery

Concluding the announcement, Dr. Marar stated:

“This milestone exemplifies the future of cardiac care—not only less invasive but also more impactful. It demonstrates what’s possible when expertise, innovation, and public service unite.”

SMHRC, guided by Shri Sagar Meghe, and inspired by the vision of Shri Dattaji Meghe, continues to emerge as a leader in affordable, compassionate, and advanced healthcare delivery in Central India.

The press conference was graced by Shri Amit Das, Dr. Noorul Ameen, and Shri Sanket Surkar.

