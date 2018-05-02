Central India Group of Institutions Conducted Yoga Workshop on the eve of International Yoga Day

Central India Group of Institutions functioning under the aegis of Mehmuda Shikshan Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuddeshiya Sanstha Conducted Yoga Workshop on the eve of International Yoga Day on 20th June, 2021 at college premises. The workshop was inaugurated by the hands of Shri Girish Vyas Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Yoga Instructor Mrs. Laxmi Polkondwar, Director of Central India College of Law Dr. S. N. Rajan, Principal Central India College of Education Dr. Swati S. Raut, Principal Central India Women’s College of Education Dr. Seema Chikhale, Principal Central India Adhyapak Vidhyalaya Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui, Eminent staff of Central India College of Management, Central India Women’s College of Education, Central India Ahyapak Vidhyalay and Central India College of Law along with students of all faculty were also present in the workshop.

Workshop was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and by offering garland to goddess Saraswati. Speaking on the occasion Shri Girish Vyas emphasises the importance of yoga in the current pandemic situation. He said in recuperating the effect of Covid-19 Yoga is the best solution as it helps us to build a strong physical, mental and spiritual health system. When combined with breathing and meditation, it acts as the best element to take care of our mind, body and soul. There are different forms of yoga that can help us to stay physically strong and mentally balanced. Further elaborating his point, Mr. Girish Vyas stated that regular practice of yoga will bring about total discipline in one’s life and increase his longevity.

Dr. S. N. Rajan interacting with students focuses more on stress faced by students during online classes and online exam. He said if students add yoga in their daily life at the time of exam preparation it can help to reduce tension and anxiety in students. Yoga and meditation can work wonders in students preparing for exams. Dr. Rajan further stated that true object of ‘Yoga’ is to connect to oneself and enhance the physical, mental and spiritual strength of a person.

Dr. Swati S. Raut in her introductory speech illustrated the importance of yoga in dealing with stress. Elaborating more she said yoga brings together physical and mental disciplines that may help to achieve peacefulness of body and mind. This can help to relax and manage stress and anxiety.

The workshop was conducted by renown Yoga Instructor Mrs. Lakshmi Polkondwar. She instructed and demonstrated the Yoga efficiently to the students and the teachers in the workshop. She also gave the lecture about the importance of Yoga for physical and mental relaxation. All the teaching staff along with the students enjoyed the Yogasnas.

Program was anchored by Mr. Yogesh M. Bansod and Vote of thanks was proposed by Mrs. Anvita Telang.