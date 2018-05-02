Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Nov 26th, 2020

    Central India Group Of Institution Celebrates “Constitution Day”

    The Central India Group of Institution functioning under the agies of Mehmuda Shikshan and Mahila Gramin Vikas Bahuuddheshiya Sanstha, Nagpur celebrated the “Constitution Day” at its College Campus at Godhani on 26th November 2020.

    Dr. S.M. Rajan, Director of Central India of Law was the Chief Guest of the function. Dr. Rajan in his address asked the participants to pursue the goals with focus on higher education as well. He also stated that women must avail all the opportunities to learn, complete and enter areas to serve the society and realise the goals of our Constitution.

    Dr. Yasmin Siddiqui, Principal of Central India Adhyapak Vidhyalaya asked the participants to learn about Constitution and take a pledge to abide by fundamental duties enshrined in it. She further said that on ‘Constitution Day’, we need to come together and defend the ideals of our Constitution.

    Dr. Swati Raut, Principal of Central India B.Ed. College asserted that Constitution is not a mere document, it is a vehicle of life and its sprit is always the sprit of age.

    Dr. Seema Chikhale in her speech said as to how value based education can play an important role in preparing the future generation with a sense of duty towards the nation.

    Earlier a pledge was administered to participants by Mr. N. Iyer to uphold the ideals of Constitution. The programme was conducted by Prof. Yogesh Bansod and vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Durga Ingle
    The programme was attended by all the faculties and the staff including Prof. Anvita Telang, Prof. Keisar Jahan, Prof. Rekha Kale, Prof. Saima Ansari, Sunil Golhar, Ashok Chapekar, Prafful Ingulkar, Mohd. Moshin, Govind Kanoujia and others were present on the occasion

