Celebrating New Years With A Party For The Little Ones

Though most of the New Year’s Eve celebrations are focused on putting up an evening of pure fun and entertainment for the adults, the children of the family are the ones that require thorough attention and the chance to have a blow out. So, this year, instead of planning a party for the adults in your circle, perhaps it is time to kick start the new year with thoughtful planning and careful execution of the New Year party!

Arranging a party for the kiddos

Prepping up a party for the little ones in your life is a big deal. There are many unprecedented things that you have to take into account and execute a fun filled evening where the children and their family members both feel secured and cared for. Thus a party that is well balanced is always a positive thing.

Before we start rolling out the many suggestions that we have for the little ones, we would like to advise you to be patient. Not lashing out your party attendees is a must. Be civil and treat the little ones as you would treat your own.

Depending on the ages of the children, AKA your attendees, who are going to be making themselves available, the festivities that you have preplanned can be adapted to make this a very enjoyable holiday for everyone.

A sleepover is the perfect idea as a potential New Year’s Eve party considering the attendees and their ages. This ensures a no pick-up or drop-off duty plan for the adults to take. In fact, this plan will enable everyone to sleep in and have a nice time at the party without having to worry about waking up!

Make invitations by writing all your pertinent party information and any special instructions (such as asking each guest to bring a pillow and sleeping bag) on a transparent, inflated balloon, insert some confetti, and deflate it to place into an envelope.

Plan a combination of party activities, including both quiet and rousing activities. The guests will need activities to allow them to burn off energy and activities that would enable them quiet time after they begin to get tired.

Plan a craft that will double as a party favour commemorating the New Year. Set up the table with creative looking decor pieces like lace, glitter, paint pens, fabric paint, yarn, buttons, fabric glue, etc. Purchase a plain pillowcase for each guest, and allow them to decorate their own pillowcase. Put the date and “Happy New Year” or “Goodbye 2023” and let them put handprints or write their names on everyone’s pillow. Then, when they start to wind down for the evening, putting their dried, decorated pillowcases on their own pillow will get them in the right frame of mind to sleep.

Ask parents to RSVP to allow you to plan well for your party. Most will be more than happy to do so because they will probably have plans of their own, and you are likely to be the most popular parent in your circle for providing the babysitting.

Also, do not forget to decorate the house with adorable succulents as that will add beauty to the overall ambience and benefit the health of your little ones. Shop for some attractive indoor plants online and use them to decorate the house with.

Have plenty of drinks and snacks available, make sure each child knows where the bathroom is, and leave a light on or give each child a dollar shop flashlight with their name on it to help light the way, and last, have to serve yourself breakfast foods you can put out the night before, like fruits, muffins, and juice boxes, and be very firm on what time the kids should be picked up on New Year’s Day!

