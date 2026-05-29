CCTV Cracks Nagpur Burglary Case: Two Arrested, ₹93,000 Worth of Stolen Jewellery Recovered

Nagpur: Kalamna Police have successfully cracked a house burglary case and arrested two young suspects, recovering stolen gold and silver ornaments worth nearly ₹93,000. The breakthrough came through a combination of CCTV footage analysis, technical investigation, and intelligence inputs.

According to police, the complainant, Nirmala Santalal Pal, a resident of Minimata Nagar, had traveled to her native village in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, along with her family. Taking advantage of the vacant house, burglars allegedly broke the main door lock and made away with gold and silver jewellery kept inside the residence.

The theft came to light after neighbors informed the family about the break-in. Upon returning to Nagpur, the family discovered the burglary and lodged a complaint at Kalamna Police Station.

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Recognizing the seriousness of the case, police launched an intensive investigation, reviewing footage from multiple CCTV cameras in and around the area. Based on technical evidence and credible intelligence, officers identified and detained two suspects — Ashwin Mishra (19) of Dharm Nagar and Himanshu More (19) of Bhandewadi.

During interrogation, both accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Further investigation revealed that the stolen jewellery had been sold to a local jeweller. Acting swiftly, police recovered the entire stolen property from the trader.

The recovered items include gold rings, pendants, silver anklets, toe rings, and other ornaments, with the total value estimated at approximately ₹93,000.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officials of the Nagpur Police Commissionerate. The investigation was led by Senior Police Inspector Pravin Kale, Crime Branch In-charge Karim Khan Pathan, and their team.

CCTV Footage Proves Crucial

Police officials said CCTV footage played a decisive role in solving the case. The visual evidence, coupled with technical analysis and intelligence gathering, enabled investigators to quickly trace the accused and recover the stolen property. The prompt action by Kalamna Police has drawn appreciation from local residents.

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