CCTV Captures Earthquake Tremors as Marathwada Shakes

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Hingoli: A series of earthquake tremors struck parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region late Wednesday night, creating panic among residents in Hingoli, Parbhani, and Nanded districts. Three to four tremors were felt within a short span after midnight, prompting many people to rush out of their homes.

The tremors were strongly felt in Hingoli city and nearby areas including Vasmat, Kalamnuri, and Aundha Nagnath. The latest seismic activity comes barely a week after earlier earthquakes in the region, adding to public concern.

Epicentre Near Pangra Shinde and Kakaddhaba

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) and local authorities, the strongest quake struck at 1:37 am with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located about 10 km below the surface near Pangra Shinde village in Vasmat taluka. Several residents reported hearing a loud rumbling sound moments before the tremor.

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A second earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:15 am, followed just two minutes later by another 3.9 magnitude tremor at 2:17 am. Both had their epicentre near Kakaddhaba village. A mild aftershock was also recorded at 3:23 am.

Residents Spend Night Outdoors

The sudden tremors triggered panic across several villages, with people leaving their homes and gathering in open spaces. In many areas, announcements were made through temple loudspeakers urging residents to move to safer locations. Families, including children, women, and elderly members, remained outdoors for much of the night as a precaution.

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Earlier, on July 2, Hingoli district had experienced two earthquakes within a gap of just ten hours. The recurrence of seismic activity has heightened anxiety among residents.

Experts believe that seasonal geological movements and changes in underground pressure during the monsoon may be contributing to the frequent occurrence of mild to moderate earthquakes in the region. Authorities have not reported any casualties or major damage so far, but officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

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