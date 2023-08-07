CBSE warns schools against fraudulent Ed-Tech Company

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to schools in Maharashtra, cautioning them against falling victim to misleading claims propagated by a private ed-tech company based on a forged letter falsely attributed to the Central Board. The CBSE has taken immediate action by initiating legal proceedings against the company and has issued a public warning to ensure educational institutions remain vigilant, media reports said.

Reports reveal that Wizcorp EdTech Pvt Ltd, a private entity, has been employing a fabricated letter, allegedly from the CBSE, to substantiate its claims and secure government tenders and contracts with schools, primarily within Maharashtra. The CBSE has unequivocally refuted any association with the said letter, branding it as a fraudulent attempt to mislead schools and the education sector.

In a statement, the CBSE asserted, “CBSE would like to categorically state that it has no connection whatsoever with the letter being circulated by Wizcorp Edtech Pvt Ltd.” The Board further emphasized that the letter in question was never issued by the CBSE, and any assertion to the contrary is “fraudulent and misleading.”

The CBSE’s cautionary advisory holds particular significance for schools within Maharashtra and other educational institutions, urging them to exercise prudence in their dealings with Wizcorp EdTech Pvt Ltd. The Board has underscored that it cannot be held accountable for any financial or other losses incurred due to the consideration or acceptance of this counterfeit document.

The CBSE is resolutely committed to safeguarding the integrity of its reputation and has taken decisive action by launching legal proceedings against Wizcorp EdTech Pvt Ltd. The Board views the company’s actions as a grave offense, involving the circulation of deceptive and counterfeit materials.

