CBSE Class 10th result 2020: Pass percentage at record high of 91.46%

Among regions, Trivandrum has again emerged as the top-performer. This year, it has observed a pass percentage of 99.28 per cent.

CBSE class 10th result 2020: The CBSE class 10 board exam results have been declared today at cbseresults.nic.in. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, while making the announcement, asked over 18 lakh students, their parents and teachers to take the results in their stride. He took to Twitter to write, “We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate the student’s health & quality education are our priority.”

As many as 91.46 per cent students have passed the exam. This is a slight increase from 2019 when 91.1 per cent students could clear the class 10 board exams conducted by the CBSE. This was a huge leap from 88.67 per cent in 2018. Now in 2020, a new record has been set.

In the class 10 as well as the recently announced class 12 results too, Trivandrum emerged as the top performer. In 2019, it had witnessed an all-time high pass percentage of 99.85.

Keeping with the trend, girls have been the best performers gender-wise. As many as 93.31 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam could clear the exam, while for boys the pass percentage remains the same as 2019 at 90.14 per cent. For transgender students, however, there has been a huge decline from 94.74 per cent pass percentage to 78.95 per cent.

The results are being declared without having held all the exams. The marks for subjects for which exams could not be conducted would be awarded on the basis of the average of the best-of-three score. In case, a student appeared for one or two exams, then the average of the best two subjects will be considered for students who could participate in only one or two subjects marks were awarded based on internal assessment.

To pass a subject, students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks. In case a student fails in one or two subjects, they will have to appear for compartmental exams.