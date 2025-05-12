CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Expected Soon; No Official Announcement Yet, Confusion Among Students

Advertisement



Nagpur: Students across the country are eagerly awaiting the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released any official date or time for the announcement. Speculations are rife that the results might be declared today, May 12, but the board has not confirmed anything as of now.

No Official Date Confirmed Yet

According to a report by Aajtak.in, CBSE Deputy Secretary Nitin Shankar Sharma has clarified that no official decision has been taken regarding the result declaration. He said, “There is no official confirmation that CBSE results will be announced today.”

Sharma further stated that the board has not finalized a date for the result announcement. Once the date is confirmed, it will be publicly shared through official channels.

Students and Parents Urged to Remain Calm

In light of this uncertainty, CBSE has appealed to students and parents to remain patient and avoid panic. They are advised to keep checking the official CBSE website for accurate and up-to-date information regarding the results.

Students can check their results once declared on:

https://cbse.gov.in

https://results.cbse.nic.in

