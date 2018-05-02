CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper

Nagpur: The result of Cbse 10 was declared on Wednesday 17 July. This time too, girls have outscored Boys. In City, Ojas Khamele, studying in the Bhavans of Trimurti Nagar in Nagpur, topped Nagpur city with 99.4%. Adya Pandey of Modern School, Koradi Road, has got 99.2% marks and got second place.

Along with this, Vinil Mokhade, who studies in Bhavans of Trimurti Nagar at number three, has secured the third position by securing 99% marks.

Talking about his success, Topher Ojas told Nagpur Today that he had expected 95%, but not 99%. Ojas says that he used to play sports along with studies. He used to study for 2 hours daily. He told me that his father is a software engineer and now he has to prepare for JEE.