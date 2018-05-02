Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jul 15th, 2020

    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper

    Nagpur: The result of Cbse 10  was declared on Wednesday 17 July. This time too, girls have outscored Boys. In City, Ojas Khamele, studying in the Bhavans of Trimurti Nagar in Nagpur, topped Nagpur city with 99.4%. Adya Pandey of Modern School, Koradi Road, has got 99.2% marks and got second place.

    Along with this, Vinil Mokhade, who studies in Bhavans of Trimurti Nagar at number three, has secured the third position by securing 99% marks.

    Talking about his success, Topher Ojas told Nagpur Today that he had expected 95%, but not 99%. Ojas says that he used to play sports along with studies. He used to study for 2 hours daily. He told me that his father is a software engineer and now he has to prepare for JEE.

    दारू महत्त्वाची की जीम : अर्धनग्न मूकमोर्चाद्वारे वेधले लक्ष
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: Ojas Khamele of Bhavan’s is Nagpur Topper
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यात वाढलेल्या रुग्णांचे ओझे शहरावर का?
    Nagpur COVID-19 count up by 66 to 2,571
    Honey Trap : Home Minister orders probe
    Over 600 kg of cannabis worth 95,55,300 seized in Nagpur
    CBSE 10th RESULTS: नागपुर में ओजस,आदया और विनिल ने मारी बाजी
    In pics: Ambazari Lake overflows
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update: 148 test Positive, 1 death, toll rise to 38
    नागपुरात कोरोनाने मुलानंतर वडिलांचा घेतला बळी,१४८ पॉझिटिव्ह,रुग्णसंख्या २५०५ वर
