New Delhi: CBI is directed to investigate the Susahant case, SC verdict on Rhea’s plea.

The Supreme Court is convinced and has handed over the case to the CBI. The SSR death case gets the decision from the Supreme Court today, August 19, regarding Rhea Chakraborty’s plea at 11 am.

A transfer petition was filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking a transfer of the FIR registered in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai