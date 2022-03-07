CBI finds Rs 26 lakh jewellery from arrested CGST Jt Commissioner’s locker

Nagpur: Trouble seems to have been mounting for the tainted Joint Commissioner of CGST after the arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. Now, the premier investigation agency has seized jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh from the locker of UCO Bank of the joint commissioner Mukul Patil on Saturday. He was arrested earlier this week along with Chartered Accountant Hemant Rajandekar for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

Earlier, CBI had seized Rs 13.25 lakh cash from the office and residence of Patil, along with around 40 tolas of gold coins and documents related to several properties in his and family members’ name. Two diaries with code worded messages and contents were retrieved from the office of Rajandekar. The mobile phones of the two accused too are now under CBI scanner.

Patil and Rajandekar were nabbed following the complaint from Yavatmal trader Jayant Choupane.

CBI is now ascertaining the ownership of the jewellery found in the locker of Patil. Sources stated the properties, valuables and cash retrieved from Patil so far would be compared with his official income. An excess valuation of the amounts recovered from Patil’s possession during post-arrest searches would be considered for further criminal action under the provisions of Disproportionate Assets.

CBI, which is set to summon several CGST officials, would also send official communication to the department to ensure the suspension of Patil after his completion of 48 hours in custody. The investigating agency is set to alert CGST that Patil’s suspension was needed to ensure a free and fair probe as other officials would be required for questioning too.

CBI is also set to question more CAs too who are working with the CGST department for probing into the details of more such cases where show cause and demand notices have been issued.

‘Secret Money’ story:

During the arrest by CBI, the CGST Joint Commissioner Patil tried to save his skin by cooking up a story that the cash Rs 5.85 lakh seized from his office was ‘Secret Money’. However, an investigation revealed that the cash was his own and not any ‘Secret Money.’ Following the arrest of CA Rajandekar, a team of CBI had raided Patil’s Civil Lines-based CGST office and seized Rs 5.85 lakh. At that time, Patil had told the CBI team that the cash was ‘Secret Money.’ The ‘Secret Money’ is given to the source (informants) for information regarding any evasion of taxes by any entity. This money is provided by the government and the department spends it on the ‘source.’