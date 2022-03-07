36 women ride 75km to mark Women’s Day

History was created when 36 woman cyclists rode 75km on Sunday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The ride, organized by Nagpur Randonneurs, started at Zero Mile Metro Station at 5.30 am and went to Saoner.

The first all-woman ride in central India was flagged off by Super Randonneur (SR) Swati Kulkarni, who also led the participants along with another SR Jyoti Diwani.

A rider who completes 200km, 300, 400 and 600km brevets (long-distance rides organized by Audax) in a calendar year earns the title of an SR. Swati is aiming for a double this year.

The cyclists had five hours to ride the distance and all but one completed the ride in time.

Anne Wilkinson was the oldest rider at 59, while Nupoor Deshpande was the youngest at 19.

The other finishers are Ankita Pusadkar (whose venture “Soyeah” sponsored the free ride), Yogita Barde, Archana Bongilwar, Rrupa Majethiya, Renu Kaur Sidhu, Binita Kumar, Trupti Dongre, Sayuja Chamat, Jaya Punekar, Pooja Harbansingh, Deepika Kukreja, Sneha Damle, Sangita Balkote, Amoli Naik, Manisha Kesarkar, Sheela Verma, Nayana Thakkar, Anshuja Kimmatkar, Akshita Parlawar, Priti Tiwari, Shraddha Pusadkar, Rashveen Kulkarni, Vandita Patel, Shritika Budhraja, Shabnam Khan, Nisha Singh, Prachi Kukde, Bhagyshree Giri, Gayatri Andhare, Kavita Mundle, Radhika Mujumdar and Rupali Deshpande.

All finishers received certificates of accomplishment and specially designed T-shirts.

A Nagpur Randonneurs team of Vikas Patra, Aniruddha Kulkarni, Sneha Barve, Ajay Kulkarni and Aniruddha R marshaled the route and also provided hydration and nutrition to the participants at the U-turn point. Anand Kalchuri and Mangesh Pahade manned the finish point.

Nagpur Randonneurs is the oldest and biggest cycling club in central India which organizes long-distance rides every month. For details, call 77560 35130.