CBI Files Case Over Illegal Excavation at CONCOR Nagpur, ₹1.62 Crore Loss Reported

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a former senior official of the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Ltd and a Nagpur-based private company for allegedly carrying out unauthorized excavation work on CONCOR premises at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), resulting in a reported loss of ₹1.62 crore to the public sector enterprise.

According to CBI sources, the investigation follows directions issued by the Lokpal of India. Preliminary findings suggest that the former CONCOR official, who was responsible for overseeing the site, permitted the private company to carry out excavation work without proper authorization or due process.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The unauthorized activity is alleged to have caused significant financial loss to CONCOR, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. The CBI has launched a detailed inquiry into the roles and responsibilities of the individuals involved and the extent of the irregularities.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement