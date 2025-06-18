Reliance Joins Hands with Dassault Aviation to Manufacture Falcon 2000 Jets in Nagpur

Advertisement



Dassault’s first Falcon 2000 production outside France; deliveries expected by 2028

Nagpur, India – In a significant boost to India’s aerospace manufacturing sector, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure has entered into a strategic partnership with French aerospace major Dassault Aviation to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India. The final assembly line will be set up in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to a joint statement released by the two companies on Wednesday.

This marks the first time Dassault will produce its Falcon 2000 jets outside France, signaling a major milestone in the company’s global manufacturing operations. The announcement was reported by Reuters, citing the joint statement.

The first set of made-in-India Falcon 2000 jets is expected to be delivered by 2028. These jets will cater to both corporate and military clients, underscoring the growing role of India in high-end aircraft production.

The news had an immediate impact on the stock market, with shares of Reliance Infrastructure rising by 5% during afternoon trading following the announcement.

The move is expected to not only enhance India’s position in global aerospace manufacturing but also generate significant employment and skill development opportunities in the region.

