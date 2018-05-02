CBI court acquits all accused in Babri masjid case

All 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Accused Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Katiyar and Champat Rai Bansal are in court.

Three key accused BJP leaders have skipped court, and are attending hearing through video-conferencing. While Uma Bharti has tested positive for coronavirus, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi have excused themselves on grounds of health and age.

Judge SK Yadav observed that evidences against the accused are not strong enough and the Babri Mosque demolition incident was not pre-planned.

The leaders present there were trying to stop the mob and not incite them, the court observes. It was anti-social elements who climbed over dome and the accused tried to stop them. The authenticity of the audio and video proofs cannot be proven, the court observes.

‘Babri accused tried to stop mob, not incite them’

Update: The Babri mosque demolition was not planned, Judge SK Yadav, said while announcing the verdict at the Special CBI court in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. All 32 accused including BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, have been acquitted.

The court observed:

Babri mosque demolition was not pre-planned.

Not enough evidence against the accused.

Can’t probe authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI.

Those who climbed on the dome, they are anti-social elements.

The audio of the speech is not clear.

The accused tried to stop the anti-social elements from climbing the dome.