New Delhi: On camera, a girl is stabbed multiple times and struck with a stone slab by a man as people pass them by, staring in alarm but doing nothing to stop the attack. The girl, 16, goes still but the frenzied attack doesn’t stop, showing extremely disturbing footage captured on a security camera in North Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday.

The girl was killed, allegedly by her boyfriend, on a busy lane in a dense neighbourhood but no one could save her, revealed CCTV footage.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old accused Sahil, an AC technician, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Monday. The two had fought the previous evening, the police said.

On Sunday evening, the man attacked the teen with a knife and stabbed her repeatedly. The footage shows that at one point, the knife appeared to get stuck, and the killer had to shake it loose. Then the man picked up a stone slab and struck her repeatedly, the chilling video shows.

He appeared to walk off but then returned to bash her with the rock again. The girl was on her way to the birthday party of her friend’s son when she was attacked, the police said.

“They were in a relationship, but yesterday they had a quarrel. The teen was planning to attend her friend’s son’s birthday. The man followed her and stabbed her multiple times and hit her with a stone,” a senior official said.

The police, alerted by residents, arrived at the spot to find the girl’s body and blood pooled around her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement