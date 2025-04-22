Cattle Worth ₹2 Lakh Stolen from Farmer’s Field in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a pre-dawn theft, unidentified cattle smugglers stole livestock worth ₹2 lakh from a farmer’s field in the Ghorpad area under the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station.

The incident occurred between 1:00 AM and 9:30 AM on Monday. The victim, 80-year-old Benishyam Satyanarayan Yadav, a resident of Yashodharanagar, Kamptee, had tethered 20 cows and bulls in his field located at Survey No. 201, Ghorpad. Upon returning in the morning, he discovered that four cows and one bull had been stolen.

Gold Rate 22 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver / Kg 97,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Following his complaint, the New Kamptee Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown accused. A probe is currently underway to trace the culprits and recover the stolen animals.

Advertisement