Nagpur Man Dies After Crash Into Parked Water Tanker

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 42-year-old man lost his life and another sustained serious injuries after their vehicle collided with a stationary water tanker that was carelessly parked while watering plants along the roadside in Nagpur’s Beltarodi area.

The incident occurred between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM on Monday near Sing Dhaba, ahead of the Panjra Toll Naka, under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi Police Station.

Gold Rate 22 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver / Kg 97,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Mansaram Nandeshwar, a resident of Satinagar, Pardi. He was driving an Eicher vehicle (MH 31 AP 0969) accompanied by Pramod Savarkar, a resident of Sadbhavna Nagar, Hasanbagh. The duo was en route to their destination when their vehicle rammed into a water tanker (MH 04 EB 2287) that was reportedly parked without warning signs or safety measures while watering roadside trees.

The impact of the crash left both men critically injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where Nandeshwar was declared dead during treatment. Savarkar remains under medical care.

Acting on a complaint filed by Sagar Prakash Chaudhary (28), a resident of Jai Shriram Nagar, Khareebi, Beltarodi police have registered a case against the tanker driver under Sections 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement