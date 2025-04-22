Nagpur Heatwave: Three Suspected Heatstroke Deaths Reported

Advertisement



Nagpur– As temperatures in Nagpur soar above 45°C, the city is witnessing the deadly toll of the ongoing heatwave. In the past three days, three unidentified men—believed to be nomads—have died under suspicious but non-violent circumstances, with authorities suspecting heatstroke as the likely cause.

The first death was reported on the morning of April 22 under the Nandanvan Police Station limits. A man, aged around 45 to 50, was found unconscious behind Sheetla Mata Mandir. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but was declared dead on arrival. Sub-Inspector Jadhav has registered an accidental death case based on the medical report.

The second incident occurred on April 20 around 4:15 PM near Agrasen Chowk, under Tehsil Police jurisdiction. Another unidentified man, also around 50 years of age, was found unconscious and later died during treatment at Mayo Hospital in the early hours of April 21. Sub-Inspector Bhagat registered the case as an accidental death.

A third case was reported on the evening of April 21, again within Tehsil Police Station limits. Around 8:00 PM, a man was found unconscious near the Gandhi Bagh cloth market and was declared dead on arrival at Mayo Hospital. An accidental death report has been filed.

All three bodies bore no signs of external injuries or foul play. While postmortem reports are awaited, police suspect heatstroke as the most probable cause in each case. Efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased and notify any next of kin.

