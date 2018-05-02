Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 26th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Caste certificate not mandatory for SEBC students: Tawde

Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde Wednesday announced that caste validity certificate for the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category was not mandatory for admissions to engineering and other professional courses.

Tawde made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly after the Question Hour.

The move will benefit students from the Maratha community, declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the government.

The Higher and Technical Education Minister said the meeting of the admission controlling authority was held on Wednesday morning under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The admission process for engineering and other professional courses for the academic year 2019-20 has already begun, he said.

The issue of caste validity certificate for the newly-created SEBC was discussed during the meeting, he said, adding that there was a shortage of staff for providing the caste certificates.

The SEBC category is not a part of the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Act, 2000.

Hence, caste validity certificate for SEBC category students should not be insisted till further instructions, he said.

For non-SEBC students, there will be relaxation as per the Supreme Court directives, he added.

In November last year, the Maharashtra Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas. MR NP NP

Happening Nagpur
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Nagpur Crime News
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
Amravati man molests married woman, threatens to kill her family in Nandanvan
Amravati man molests married woman, threatens to kill her family in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
मंत्रालयात राजर्षी शाहू महाराजांना मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे अभिवादन
मंत्रालयात राजर्षी शाहू महाराजांना मुख्यमंत्र्यांचे अभिवादन
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
Hindi News
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
Trending News
Oppn objects to Team India’s orange jersey
Oppn objects to Team India’s orange jersey
IT sleuths raid offices, residences of Nagpur’s top builders
IT sleuths raid offices, residences of Nagpur’s top builders
Featured News
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
ट्यूशन क्लासेस को फायर विभाग द्वारा सील लगानेवाली खबर निकली झूठी
ट्यूशन क्लासेस को फायर विभाग द्वारा सील लगानेवाली खबर निकली झूठी
Trending In Nagpur
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
बंद शाळांमध्ये फूड मॉल आणि भाजी मार्केट; नागपूर महापालिकेचं बजेट
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
नए भारत की स्थापना में मीडिया के योगदान विषय पर ब्रह्मकुमारीज का मीडिया महासम्मेलन
City’s Sakshi Fulzele to represent India in ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’
City’s Sakshi Fulzele to represent India in ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship 2019’
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
Burglary in Bajaj Nagar, valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen
Burglary in Bajaj Nagar, valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen
Amravati man molests married woman, threatens to kill her family in Nandanvan
Amravati man molests married woman, threatens to kill her family in Nandanvan
Woman thrashed by mob in Jaripatka, 6 booked
Woman thrashed by mob in Jaripatka, 6 booked
महिला डॉक्टर का बैग छीनने वाला गिरफ्तार
महिला डॉक्टर का बैग छीनने वाला गिरफ्तार
स्टेट बोर्ड की सभी स्कूल आज से शुरू
स्टेट बोर्ड की सभी स्कूल आज से शुरू
मालेगांव : 32 घंटे तक कुए के मलबे में फंसा रहा युवक
मालेगांव : 32 घंटे तक कुए के मलबे में फंसा रहा युवक
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145