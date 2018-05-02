Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020

    Case of stalking, extortion against social media user

    Nagpur: Nagpur rural police has registered a case against a Facebook user for allegedly obtaining obscene video of a 20-year-old woman and blackmailing her.
    The accused had been identified as Rahul Choudhary, a resident of Khalilabad, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

    Choudhary befriended the woman on Facebook last year and soon they exchanged phone numbers and began to chat on WhatsApp, police said.

    After promising to marry the woman, the accused allegedly obtained her obscene videos through WhatsApp and began to blackmail her.

    A case of stalking and sexual harassment under IPC section 354, and also for extortion under section 384 was registered and further probe was on, police added.

    No arrest has been made yet.


    Happening Nagpur
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Nagpur Crime News
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Maharashtra News
    कन्हानच्या बियर बार मध्ये ८० हजार रूपयाच्या विदेशी दारूची चोरी
    कन्हानच्या बियर बार मध्ये ८० हजार रूपयाच्या विदेशी दारूची चोरी
    भुकेल्यांना अन्न, हीच खरी ईश्वरसेवा महापौर संदीप जोशी : ‘कम्यूनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    भुकेल्यांना अन्न, हीच खरी ईश्वरसेवा महापौर संदीप जोशी : ‘कम्यूनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    Hindi News
    नागपुर में झमाझम बारिश, गर्मी से मिली हल्की राहत
    नागपुर में झमाझम बारिश, गर्मी से मिली हल्की राहत
    कोविड-19 के पश्चात भी औधोगिक प्रोत्साहन योजना जारी रहेगी- सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    कोविड-19 के पश्चात भी औधोगिक प्रोत्साहन योजना जारी रहेगी- सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    Trending News
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Trending In Nagpur
    Case of stalking, extortion against social media user
    Case of stalking, extortion against social media user
    नागपुर में झमाझम बारिश, गर्मी से मिली हल्की राहत
    नागपुर में झमाझम बारिश, गर्मी से मिली हल्की राहत
    भुकेल्यांना अन्न, हीच खरी ईश्वरसेवा महापौर संदीप जोशी : ‘कम्यूनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    भुकेल्यांना अन्न, हीच खरी ईश्वरसेवा महापौर संदीप जोशी : ‘कम्यूनिटी किचन’ला भेट
    आणखी तिघांनी दिली कोविडला मात
    आणखी तिघांनी दिली कोविडला मात
    कोविड-19 के पश्चात भी औधोगिक प्रोत्साहन योजना जारी रहेगी- सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    कोविड-19 के पश्चात भी औधोगिक प्रोत्साहन योजना जारी रहेगी- सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    Traders Keenly Awaiting Economic Package from Government
    Traders Keenly Awaiting Economic Package from Government
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    नागपुरात साकारणार आता ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’
    नागपुरात साकारणार आता ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’
    Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail
    Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145