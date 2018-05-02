Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jul 25th, 2020

    Cart falls into Nagpur rivulet, woman swept away, son escapes

    Nagpur: A woman drowned after her son failed to spot a bridge on a rivulet in Kondhali area of Nagpur and their cart crashed into the water, police said on Saturday.

    The incident happened on Friday night when Indubai Tabhane and her son Uttam were coming home from their farm, said a Kondhali police station official.

    ‘As it was dark, Uttam couldn’t spot the bridge on the rivulet and their cart crashed into the water. He managed to swim to safety but his mother died. Her body was found at around 9pm,’ he added

    0