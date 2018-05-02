Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law

    Nagpur: “Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay’s promising initiative – CARE – Counseling and Reformative Education Centre (CARE), had not only enabled education for reforming juveniles in conflict with the law but also reduced the juvenile crime to half, since coming to existence on September 8, 2018,” said Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police here on Saturday.

    DCP Rajmane was speaking at the special programme — We handle them with CARE — organized by Nagpur Police on the occasion of Holi. Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner, Nilesh Bharne , Additional Commissioner (Crime), Adv Surekha Borkute, Preeti Das, Nutan Rewatkar and others were present on this occasion.

    Around 300 juveniles having past records, along with their parents and NGOs were prominently present during the event. The CARE programme has several NGOs working with police teams to provide counseling and every kind of help to juveniles.

    “Every person is born with goodness mistakes are committed under certain situations but a chance should be given to reform. Many of the juveniles make mistake under peer pressure and in anger, they need training to avoid such instances. Education is the only medium to bring reform,” discussed CP Upadhyay.

    Speaking at the event Joint CP Kadam asserted that the officer must handle the juveniles with sensitivity because at their age it is easy for them to become rebels.

    Under the umbrella of CARE series of counseling programmers had organized on second and fourth Saturday at Nagpur Police office at Chhaoni. Several physical activities programmes along with cultural events were also conducted during the same.

    Happening Nagpur
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Nagpur Crime News
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Booty worth Rs 6.20 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Gittikhadan
    Maharashtra News
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    आपली बस च्या तिकीट निरीक्षकाचा पाठलाग करणाऱ्या चार आरोपीस अटक
    आपली बस च्या तिकीट निरीक्षकाचा पाठलाग करणाऱ्या चार आरोपीस अटक
    Hindi News
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    हिवसे : मूंढ़े का सहायक तो बांगर का ड्राइवर
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    स्वास्थ्य सभापति का घेराव किया ‘बीवीजी’कर्मियों ने
    Trending News
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Excise Deptt cracks whip on wine shops delivering liquor at doorsteps in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Trending In Nagpur
    Bhandara : Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party
    Bhandara : Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies twin spots on Nari Road
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies twin spots on Nari Road
    हवामान विषयक माहिती अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञानाद्वारे जनसामान्यापर्यंत पोहोचवावी
    हवामान विषयक माहिती अद्ययावत तंत्रज्ञानाद्वारे जनसामान्यापर्यंत पोहोचवावी
    होळी पेटवतांना खबरदारी घ्या महावितरणचे वीज ग्राहकांना आवाहन
    होळी पेटवतांना खबरदारी घ्या महावितरणचे वीज ग्राहकांना आवाहन
    तुलसीदास भाणारकर आदर्श ग्रामसेवक पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
    तुलसीदास भाणारकर आदर्श ग्रामसेवक पुरस्काराने सन्मानित
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Constable dies of heart attack at Jaripatka Police Station
    Constable dies of heart attack at Jaripatka Police Station
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145