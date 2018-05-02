CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law

Nagpur: “Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay’s promising initiative – CARE – Counseling and Reformative Education Centre (CARE), had not only enabled education for reforming juveniles in conflict with the law but also reduced the juvenile crime to half, since coming to existence on September 8, 2018,” said Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Commissioner of Police here on Saturday.

DCP Rajmane was speaking at the special programme — We handle them with CARE — organized by Nagpur Police on the occasion of Holi. Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner, Nilesh Bharne , Additional Commissioner (Crime), Adv Surekha Borkute, Preeti Das, Nutan Rewatkar and others were present on this occasion.

Around 300 juveniles having past records, along with their parents and NGOs were prominently present during the event. The CARE programme has several NGOs working with police teams to provide counseling and every kind of help to juveniles.

“Every person is born with goodness mistakes are committed under certain situations but a chance should be given to reform. Many of the juveniles make mistake under peer pressure and in anger, they need training to avoid such instances. Education is the only medium to bring reform,” discussed CP Upadhyay.

Speaking at the event Joint CP Kadam asserted that the officer must handle the juveniles with sensitivity because at their age it is easy for them to become rebels.



Under the umbrella of CARE series of counseling programmers had organized on second and fourth Saturday at Nagpur Police office at Chhaoni. Several physical activities programmes along with cultural events were also conducted during the same.