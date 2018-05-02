Car stolen while owner sleeping in Pratap Nagar

Nagpur: In a curious incident of theft, unidentified burglars first entered a house in the wee hours, picked up keys and then drove away a car while the owner and his family were in deep sleep. The incident took place in Pratap Nagar police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The complainant, Swapnil Ashokrao Kawthe (37), resident of Plot No. 34, Niranjan Apartment, Shantiniketan Colony, Pratap Nagar, told police that he along with family went to sleep as usual on Friday night. Around 2 am of Saturday, some unidentified miscreants entered his house by breaking open channel gate of the house. After gaining entry, the burglars slyly removed keys of Corvette Cell car (MH-31/EK 0260) and Rs 2500 cash from Swapnil’s purse.

Later the miscreants drove his car parked at parking slot of the apartment. The burglars stole cash and car collectively valued at Rs 2.44 lakh. When the theft came to notice of Swapnil, he lodged a complaint with Pratap Nagar police in this connection.

API Pethe has registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and launched a search of the burglars.