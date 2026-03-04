Car Smashers Paraded by Police in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a strong action against those attempting to disturb public order, Nagpur Police conducted a strict operation after incidents of vehicle vandalism and intimidation were reported in Swami Nagar and Thakkar Gram areas under Pachpaoli Police Station limits.

According to police officials, a group of miscreants allegedly created chaos in the Thakkar Gram locality by damaging vehicles and spreading fear among residents. Following information about the incident, Pachpaoli Police immediately reached the spot under the guidance of senior officers and assessed the situation. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a swift investigation was launched.

During the probe, police obtained CCTV footage that helped identify the suspects involved in the vandalism. Acting on these leads, officers traced and arrested four accused: Yash alias Yashu Kasar, Tushar alias Pittu Kiran Parate, Ritik Dhoke, and Lucky Pandey, all residents of Thakkar Gram on Nandgiri Road. Police said efforts are underway to locate several other accomplices involved in the incident.

As part of the crackdown, the police carried out a public parade of the arrested accused through several localities including Swami Nagar, Nandgiri Road, Thakkar Gram, Mochipura, and Khatikpura, sending a strong message against criminal activities in the area.

Heavy police deployment was maintained during the procession to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials stated that anyone attempting to challenge law and order in the city will face strict action.

The move is being viewed as a clear warning to anti-social elements operating in the city. Police confirmed that further investigation in the case is ongoing and efforts are being made to track down other individuals involved. Nagpur Police reiterated that any attempt to disrupt peace in the city will be dealt with firmly.

