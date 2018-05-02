Car driver thrashes cop, threatens to remove him from job

Nagpur: A car driver went berserk and assaulted a policeman in Hudkeshwar police jurisdiction on Sunday. The accused, who posed himself as Shiv Sena worker, thrashed the cop and threatened to remove him from job. The accused has been booked but not arrested so far.

The complainant, Pritesh Bhojraj Deshpande (34), resident ofJalaram Nagar, and attached to Sakkardara Police Station as Police Sepoy, said that he along with Constable Surendra was on patrol duty around 11.45 pm on Sunday. They received information that two cars met with an accident at Mhalgi Nagar Square and the drivers were fighting with each other. The two cops went to the spot and tried to intervene.

However, one of the car (MH-49/AP 1404) drivers named Shubham Prakash Korke, resident of lot No. 117, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, got angry and started abusing Pritesh with filthy words. Posing as a Shiv Sena worker the accused Shubham thrashed the Police Sepoy and threatened to remove him from job. The accused also hurled abuses on other policemen.

Hudkeshwar PSI Sharad Pawar registered a case under Sections 353, 332, 294 of the IPC against the accused car driver Shubham Korke. No arrest has been made in the matter.





