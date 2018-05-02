Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020
    National News

    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat

    ”Now we are responsible for what whatever happens to our country. Can’t blame the British. We have to think before we act now, can’t proceed like we did during the rule”, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at ‘Navvarsh 2020’ event in Nagpur.

    Mohan Bhagwat was chosen as the successor to K. S. Sudarshan in March 2009. Bhagwat said that Dr BR Ambedkar too had underlined that only citizens of the country will be responsible for whatever happens to it.

