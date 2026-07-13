Cannabis (Ganja) Plant Found in Nagpur Park? BJP Leader Raises Questions, Seeks Probe

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Nagpur: Questions have been raised over the maintenance and security of a public park in Nagpur after BJP leader and former corporator Munna Yadav claimed that a suspected cannabis (ganja) plant was found growing inside Gajanan Garden in the city’s Anjani locality.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Yadav alleged that the plant was discovered within the garden and suggested it may have been deliberately planted by a group of youths allegedly involved in drug abuse. He said the matter was reported to the Dhantoli Police, but claimed that those allegedly responsible have not yet been identified.

Yadav also questioned the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s monitoring of public parks, alleging that inadequate surveillance has allowed illegal activities to go unchecked. He said the presence of a suspected cannabis (ganja) plant in a park frequented by children and families is a matter of serious concern.

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The former corporator further alleged that suspicious activities take place in and around Gajanan Garden during the early hours of the morning. According to him, groups of youths gather in the park around 4 a.m., while other alleged unlawful activities continue at night. He accused both the police and the civic administration of failing to act.

Yadav has demanded a detailed investigation to determine whether the plant is indeed cannabis (ganja), who planted it, how it came to be inside the public garden, and why it remained unnoticed. He has also called for stricter security, regular inspections of public parks, and action against those found responsible.

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Note: The claim that the plant is cannabis (ganja) is based on allegations made by former corporator Munna Yadav. There has been no official confirmation from the police or the Nagpur Municipal Corporation regarding the nature of the plant or the allegations.

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