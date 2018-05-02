Cancel SSC, HSC exams, promote students: Agrawal

Nagpur: The President of Vidarbha Parents Association Sandeep Agrawal has demanded the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the SSC and HSC exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic and promote the students.

In a letter sent the CM, Agrawal said that the State Education Minister suddenly announced postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. “The postponement will not work. The mindset of the students is not in good frame at this moment due to corona outbreak. The decision of postponing the exams is creating confusion among the students,” he said.

Agrawal further said that the Covid-19 pandemic is assuming monstrous shape in Maharashtra. The hospitals neither have beds nor medicines. In this precarious situation, no parents could risk life of the students. The exams not only could infect students but also the parents, teachers, non-teaching staff and others. Alertness, therefore, is necessary. If people in such massive proportion get infected then the situation will go out of hands, Agrawal cautioned.

He said that around 32 lakh students would appear in the exams this year. Of them, 14.5 lakh students are of Class 12 and 17 lakh students are of Class 10. To make arrangments for such a large number of students could prove an uphill task for government machinery. Hence the SSC and HSC Board exams should be cancelled and the students promoted, deamnded the President of Vidarbha Parents Association.

