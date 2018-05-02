CAMIT will study the effect of BTC-2 order on trading community – Dipen Agarwal on CMs Address

Nagpur: Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) said that CM Udhav Thackeray in his Facebook Live address, announcing the strict lockdown from 8.00 pm on April 14, to 7.00 am May 1 has considered CAMITs submissions and restricted E-commerce operations to provide essential services during lockdown period; taking forward our demand CM has appealed to Prime Minister to relax due dates/compliance under GST; CM taking cognizance of issue raised by CAMIT has directed local authorities to monitor and strictly regulate the essential commodity markets and also restricted the movement of citizens to control rush on roads.

There was no mention of any financial relief measure being under consideration by the state government for traders.

CAMIT will study, discuss among its constituents across the State tomorrow and evaluate the effect of BTC-2 order on trading community and decide further course of action.



