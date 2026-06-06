CAMIT Warns New Diesel Supply Rules May Disrupt Essential Services Across Maharashtra

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Mumbai,: The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has raised serious concerns over the Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Department’s recent circular regulating diesel procurement and supply, warning that the move could unintentionally disrupt essential services and affect lakhs of genuine diesel consumers across the State.

While supporting the Government’s efforts to curb hoarding, black marketing and unauthorized diversion of petroleum products, CAMIT cautioned that the circular, issued on June 5, 2026, may create confusion and operational difficulties if implemented without adequate clarifications.

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CAMIT President Dr. Dipen Agrawal said that several sectors dependent on diesel for uninterrupted operations could face significant challenges. These include hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, housing societies, residential complexes, hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, educational institutions, retail establishments, warehouses, cold storage facilities, telecom towers, banks, ATMs, event management companies, construction projects, agricultural operations and numerous small and medium industries.

“CAMIT fully supports strict action against hoarders, black marketers and unauthorized traders. However, genuine consumers should not become collateral victims of measures intended to curb malpractices. There is a real possibility of fuel stations refusing diesel supply to legitimate users due to fear of enforcement action, which could create a chaotic situation affecting essential services, businesses and the common public,” Dr. Agrawal said.

The trade body has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his immediate intervention and requesting that suitable safeguards and clarifications be issued to prevent inconvenience to genuine consumers.

CAMIT has urged the Government to clearly differentiate between illegal bulk procurement and legitimate diesel purchases made by end-users for generators, backup power systems and operational requirements. The Chamber has also proposed a practical self-declaration and verification mechanism that would allow genuine consumers to continue receiving diesel without interruption while enabling authorities to take strict action against misuse, hoarding and black marketing.

According to CAMIT, the absence of clear implementation guidelines could lead to confusion at the field level, potentially resulting in disruptions to critical services and business operations throughout Maharashtra.

Dr. Agrawal expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the State Government would take prompt corrective measures to ensure that anti-hoarding initiatives achieve their intended objective without adversely impacting legitimate consumers.

CAMIT has appealed for immediate clarification from the Government to ensure the smooth availability of diesel for genuine users and to prevent avoidable disruption across key sectors of the economy.

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