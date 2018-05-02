Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 1st, 2020

    Calibrated Measures to Regain Momentum in Real Estate Sector, affirmed by Hon’ble State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

    MUMBAi: Today on webinar with NAREDCO was Housing Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Jitendra Awhad, addressed the serious concerns of the ailing real estate sector. The long due issues regarding ease of doing business, quick and digitization of approvals, rationalization of ready reckoner rates, suspension of section 18 read with 19{4} RERA act for two years, no stamp duty and GST for stipulated time frame, restart SRA and other kick start measures to regain traction in the sector were main focal point of the discussion.

    Addressing the forum, Minister assured quick approvals within 24 hours shall be granted and no files will be kept pending for long. Approvals related to MHADA, SRA & Repair Board will be sanctioned within 60 days was affirmed by the minister. He further added that “The final uniform DCR is tabled to the related authorities and shall be out shortly.”

    Commenting on redevelopment, Minister said, “Purchasing lands are not feasible at the current scenario and we must look at the redevelopment of slums or buildings as an opportunity”. He added “We are also working with the government to reduce premiums for two years and long standing demand to introduce uniform laws are in consideration zone.”

    Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO urged that, “There is dire need of ease of doing Business to percolate down to the lower levels of bureaucracy , and time bound issuing of permission and clearances are imperative for the growth of the real estate sector. Further stressing upon that the last mile funding challenges are holding up many projects where industry seeks an immediate intervention of the state government to help alleviate the challenging situation on ground. Lauding the minister’s affirmation in regards to efforts to restore the primacy of Mumbai’s leadership position as growth and employment enabler centre, Naredco also suggested making Maharashtra a digital economy. Industry was elated with positivity of Minister to extend necessary support in reviving the sector “he concluded.

    While concluding Minister said, “Government stands with you and will support to make a better and new Maharashtra.”

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Youth found dead in South Itwari Yard
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    गोंदियाः जून माह के प्रथम दिन, कोई नहीं मिला संक्रमित, 6 ठीक होकर घर लौटे
    कलमना स्थित होलसेल अनाज बाजार सभी दिन शुरू करने के निर्देश दे– मोटवानी
    कलमना स्थित होलसेल अनाज बाजार सभी दिन शुरू करने के निर्देश दे– मोटवानी
    Trending News
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown
    Featured News
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Start online or offline teaching from June, not necessary to open schools: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    Nagpur lockdown 5.0: What’s allowed and what’s not, NMC issues Guidelines
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    नागपुरातही ‘मिशन बिगीन अगेन’ अंतर्गत 30 जूनपर्यंत लॉकडाऊन
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    कंत्राटी कनिष्ठ अभियंत्यांची मनपापुढे निदर्शने
    Calibrated Measures to Regain Momentum in Real Estate Sector, affirmed by Hon’ble State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad
    Calibrated Measures to Regain Momentum in Real Estate Sector, affirmed by Hon’ble State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad
    टोळधाड रोखण्यासाठी फवारणी हा उत्तम पर्याय – कृषी विभाग
    टोळधाड रोखण्यासाठी फवारणी हा उत्तम पर्याय – कृषी विभाग
    गंजीपेठ,भालदारपुरा येथे बुधवारी वीज पुरवठा बंद
    गंजीपेठ,भालदारपुरा येथे बुधवारी वीज पुरवठा बंद
    कोव्हिडचा प्रादुर्भाव संपेपर्यंत नियमीत सॅनिटायजींग सुरू
    कोव्हिडचा प्रादुर्भाव संपेपर्यंत नियमीत सॅनिटायजींग सुरू
    नाग नदी प्रकल्पासंदर्भात ना. नितीन गडकरींशी चर्चा करून निर्णय
    नाग नदी प्रकल्पासंदर्भात ना. नितीन गडकरींशी चर्चा करून निर्णय
    Bike borne miscreants rob LIC agent of Rs 17 lakh near MLA Hostel
    Bike borne miscreants rob LIC agent of Rs 17 lakh near MLA Hostel
    In Pics: Life coming back on track as Nagpur begins to ease restrictions
    In Pics: Life coming back on track as Nagpur begins to ease restrictions
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145