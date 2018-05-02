CAIT to launch China Quit India campaign on 9 August

Beginning a strong call for China Quit India , the trade Associations across Country will stage a demonstration under the umbrella of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on 9 August, the Quit India movement day under CAIT’s mission “ Bhartiy Saamaan – Hamara Abhimaan “ for boycott of Chinese goods. The trade associations will raise the bugle for a movement against the across the country and will make loud slogan china Quit India” in about 600 cities of Mr. BC Bhartia, National President and Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the CAIT said that in view of the way China has occupied the retail market of India through Chinese products in the last 20 years under a long strategic planing and also the changed circumstances, it is very important to liberate the country’s retail market from Chinese products and create a self-reliant Indian market and to reduce Country’s dependence on China.

They said that the people of the country supported the CAIT campaign of celebrating the recent Rakshabandhan festival as Hindustani Rakhi and completely boycotted the Chinese Rakhi as a result of China has suffered a loss of Rs. 4 thousand crores rupees. It is clear from the fact that if the people of the country take a resolution and boycott Chinese goods, then India’s business can get independence from China very soon and 7 crore traders of the country under the leadership of CAT have taken this resolution firmly. .

Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal announced today that all the upcoming festivals celebrated in the country will be celebrated using Indian goods and Chinese goods will not be used at all. They said that the upcoming festivals include Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja and Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated in full form in traditional Indian way and especially this year Diwali will be celebrated across the country as Hindustani Diwali. CAIT has already started extensive preparations for the upcoming festivals.

Mr. Bhartia and Mr. Khandelwal told that under the China Quit India campaign, the government will be demanded to immediately ban Chinese company Huawei in rolling out the 5G network and also order exit of Chinese companies that have invested in the startup units of the country and provide necessary financial assistance to such startups. According to the government steps , 59 Chinese apps have been banned in India and in the same line the government should immediately ban the remaining Chinese apps. Praising the Central Government for taking all steps from time to time in recent past, the Govt has rejected the participation of Chinese companies in various projects of the government, on the same lines, border areas, security related areas. where Chinese machines having IOT devices is being used should be banned since this device can inform the companies based in China, what work is being done by those machines, how much work is going on and other strategic and Important information can be sent which can be misused. All the above steps are necessary to safeguard the country.