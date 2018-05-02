Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 17th, 2019
Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

CAFÉ distributes school kit to over 1000 school going kids

A Mega School Kits Distribution programme for ensuring basic educational needs to children belonging to economically deprived families was organized by the renowned NGO — Helplink Charitable Trust under its noble venture – CAFÉ (Child Adoption For Education), at Rani Kothi, Civil Lines, Nagpur, recently.

The Kit Distribution programme was very well received by the noble donors and society at large. By virtue of this event, CAFÉ was able to bring smile and happiness for more than 1000 school going kids. The `CAFÉ Kit’ contained school bag, sets of uniform, shoes, books, pencils, water bottle, etc.

CA Hemant Lodha, Founder Trustee, in his welcome remarks, said that since January 2009, CAFÉ is continuously striving to ensure education for students belonging to economically deprived families. He further informed that till now it has helped 25000+ students of about 300 schools and educational CAFÉ Kits worth Rs. 1.35 crore approximately have been donated.

The show was blessed with the gracious presence of Guests of Honour, being Sunil Raisoni, Chairman RGI, Nitin Khara, Chairman Confidence Group, Vishal Agrawal, MD RC Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt. Ltd., Arun Bhandari, Chairman MMP Industries Ltd., Dr. Sunil Parakh, President Jain Club and Vira Madhu Sarda, President Mahavir International. Guests on the occasion, wholeheartedly, lauded the efforts of CAFÉ. In their unique style, all the dignitaries, highlighted the necessity to stimulate the noble senses. They appealed to join for achieving the noble object of getting instrumental to ensure education needs of needy children.

Sunil Raisoni, guest on the occasion, was pleasantly surprised to find CAFÉ carrying such a noble venture, since years. Indian legacy of ensuring basic schooling need for kids is effectively being carried through CAFÉ, needs to be duly appreciated and pooling of resources of noble donors, as well, he remarked. Nitin Khara, saluted the Team CAFÉ for the venture. Bhandari appealed the audience present to join for the noble task and convey the proud feelings to family and friends, as well, so as to pool more and more resources for such noble task.

Ajay Sancheti, former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), being the Chief Mentor for the project, ensured due efforts and financial assistance for the noble task.

Great efforts were successfully taken by CAFÉ Wing – Y4C (Youth for Café) headed by Aniket Jha and his entire team, to manage the huge flow of school children. Mahavir International, assisted the task by arranging umbrellas for the school going kids.

Team CAFÉ that worked hard for ensuring the success of the event included along with their respective better halves, Sudhir Shahlot, President, CA Manjit Singh Parihar, Secretary, Bharat Sariya, Sanjay Trivedi, Rajendra Singhi, Tauqueer Siddiqui, Girish Sharma, Aditya Tiwari, Pradeep Khandelwal, Abhay Kelkar, Rajneesh Jain, CA Rajay Surana & CA Kirit Kalyani, Sudip Malik, Ajay Nigam, Nimish Desai, Sachin Kothari, and Ravindra Lashkare.

The show was aptly compered and conducted by Neeta Khandelwal. Vote of Thanks was proposed by Sunita Surana.

Happening Nagpur
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
A Banquet where Tablers and Circlers did ring out the old & rang in the new
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
पेट्रोल-डिझेल च्या दरवाढीविरोधात युवक कांग्रेस चा निषेध
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
चंद्रपाल चौकसे लोकसेवा प्रतिष्ठान तर्फे जल दिंडी .
Hindi News
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
देखिये वीडियो जब विपक्ष ने की केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी की लोकसभा में तारीफ
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Trending News
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Cops save life of youth who jumped in Futala Lake to commit suicide
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Watery Hope : Rains may resume in 2 days
Featured News
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Maharashtra Govt transfers 26 IAS officers, Sachin Kurve appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
Video: Oppn pats Gadkari for wonderful working style
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
लोकसंख्या नियंत्रणासाठी आयोगाचे गठन करा
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
तळागाळातील व्यक्तींपर्यंत मूलभूत सुविधा पोहचविणार – चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
आरएसएस का नाम का उपयोग करने पर सरकार ने कोर्ट में मून के खिलाफ जताया ऐतराज
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Absconding robber nabbed by Jaripatka cops
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
Two juveniles involved in battery theft held in Nandanvan
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
German Ambassador meets Mohan Bhagwat
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
Couple found lying unconscious under a bridge in Koradi, woman dies
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
नासुप्रचे मनपात विलीनीकरण प्रक्रिया वेगाने करा : पालकमंत्री
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
State Govt objects to Moon using RSS name in his petition in HC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145