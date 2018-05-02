Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district

Gondia: In a major incident, security forces recovered a cache of explosives hidden by Naxals under a small tunnel situated between Tekatola to Murkudoh villages in Salekasa Tehsil of Gondia district. The Naxals could have been planning to target security forces who often launch search and combing operations in the Naxal affected areas in the district.

Superintendentof Police Vinita Sahu, in press conference on Sunday, said that security forces got a tip off that Naxals have hidden explosives in a hideout between Tekatola and Murkudoh village of Salekasa tehsil, which is a Naxal-affected area. Acting promptly, teams of local police, C-60 Commandoes, BDDS, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers from Amgaon and Deori conducted a joint search operation. The security personnel recovered an aluminum box of 10 kg, explosive powder, material, iron nails, glass pieces, electronic detonator, flexible wires of black and green colour, etc hidden in a small tunnel. Initially, BDDS team defused the explosives and later recovered other material and thus averted a major threat to security personnel.

SP Sahu further said that there are three Dalams namely Tanda Dalam, Malajkhand Dalam and Darekasa Dalam active in the region. The explosives could have bben hidden by members of these Dalams. A case under Section 307,120 (B) of IPC read with Section 4 of Indian Arms Act and other relevant sections have been registered against Naxals Central Committee Member Milind Teltumde and 29 others. The action was carried out by Amgaon SDPO Jalinder Nalkul, Deori SDPO Prashant Dhole, API RajkumarDunage, C– 6- team of Salekasa and BDDS team.

Cops are implementing a number of welfare schemes for the Tribals living in Naxal-infested remote areas that has helped them to establish close bonding with villagers and reach benefits of welfare schemes, Sahu said.