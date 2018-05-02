Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 3rd, 2019

Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district

Gondia: In a major incident, security forces recovered a cache of explosives hidden by Naxals under a small tunnel situated between Tekatola to Murkudoh villages in Salekasa Tehsil of Gondia district. The Naxals could have been planning to target security forces who often launch search and combing operations in the Naxal affected areas in the district.

Superintendentof Police Vinita Sahu, in press conference on Sunday, said that security forces got a tip off that Naxals have hidden explosives in a hideout between Tekatola and Murkudoh village of Salekasa tehsil, which is a Naxal-affected area. Acting promptly, teams of local police, C-60 Commandoes, BDDS, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers from Amgaon and Deori conducted a joint search operation. The security personnel recovered an aluminum box of 10 kg, explosive powder, material, iron nails, glass pieces, electronic detonator, flexible wires of black and green colour, etc hidden in a small tunnel. Initially, BDDS team defused the explosives and later recovered other material and thus averted a major threat to security personnel.

SP Sahu further said that there are three Dalams namely Tanda Dalam, Malajkhand Dalam and Darekasa Dalam active in the region. The explosives could have bben hidden by members of these Dalams. A case under Section 307,120 (B) of IPC read with Section 4 of Indian Arms Act and other relevant sections have been registered against Naxals Central Committee Member Milind Teltumde and 29 others. The action was carried out by Amgaon SDPO Jalinder Nalkul, Deori SDPO Prashant Dhole, API RajkumarDunage, C– 6- team of Salekasa and BDDS team.

Cops are implementing a number of welfare schemes for the Tribals living in Naxal-infested remote areas that has helped them to establish close bonding with villagers and reach benefits of welfare schemes, Sahu said.

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Maharashtra News
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
वीज पडल्याने मेंढपाळ इसमाचा जागीच मृत्यू
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
राज्यात एकाही शेतकर्‍याची वीज खंडित केली नाही : ऊर्जामंत्री
Hindi News
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
कंजूमर फोरम का निर्णय : ट्यूशन क्लासेस दे छात्रा के पिता को 90 हजार रुपए
Trending News
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
RSS will give constructive advice to govt whenever it falters: Bhagwat
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
May menace: City records 1902 fires in hot month in past 12 years
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
Cache of explosives hidden in tunnel by Naxals recovered in Gondia district
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
नागपुर आरपीएफ ने 2440 रुपए की शराब की जब्त
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
डॉ. उदय बोधनकर की किताब ‘तिमिर से उदय की ओर’ का विमोचन कल
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Old man killed in hit-and-run mishap in Bhande Plot
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Mahagenco’s Rajesh Chivane gets Ph.D in Chemistry from RTMNU
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Bombay HC upholds death penalty for repeat offenders in rape cases
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Parents allowed to rectify RTE forms with correct Google mapping till June 4
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from 2 houses in Sakkardara, Koradi
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145