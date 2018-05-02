Cabinet approves decision to disolve NIT

Nagpur: State Cabinet on Tuesday upholds the prolonged decision of sacking Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT). NIT has now merged with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). NMC alone now will be responsible for the town planning.

With NIT and NMC executing development plans in the past, the citizens were often found themselves in dubious situations. Owing to which even the citizens of the Orange City carried out several marches and organized a protest against the NIT.

The decision was followed by the meeting of the Chief Minister last month. There was the talk of merging the NIT with NMC during the meet. There was also a forecast of GR from the State Government till 14 August.

After this decision, all the property that comes under NIT will now be subject to the NMC and it will look after the related audit in the future.