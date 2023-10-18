Cab bursts into flames on Shahid Gowari flyover

Nagpur: Vehicular traffic came to a standstill on the Shahid Gowari flyover for half an hour after a cab carrying passengers caught fire on Tuesday evening. However, no casualty was reported.

A Maruti Swift Dzire car (MH01/BT-8501), attached to Ola Cabs, was carrying passengers in the evening. On the Sitabuldi side of the flyover, the cab caught fire.

On seeing thick smoke emanating from the bonnet, driver PradeepWasnik (25) immediately stopped the cab. He and the passengers deboarded the vehicle quickly.Within minutes, fire engulfed the entire cab, triggering traffic jam for half an hour on the otherwise busy flyover.

Staff from Sitabuldi Police Station led by Assistant Police Inspector Pandharinath Tambe rushed to the spot. Soon, firefighters with a fire tender also arrived and doused the flames. Seat cushions, radiator, two tyres, wirings and parts of the vehicle were gutted.

