CA student jumps to death from sixth floor of Tata Capital Heights in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 21-year-old student of Chartered Accountancy (CA) committed suicide allegedly by jumping off the sixth floor of Tata Capital Heights here, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Amit Raja (21), a resident of Flat No. 606, Tower 3.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Harsh was under stress due to CA entrance exams. This, perhaps, led him taking the extreme step. He reportedly jumped off the gallery at around 3 am. He was rushed to neighbouring Arihant Hospital. However, doctors had pronounced him dead on arrival.

In the meantime, a case of accidental death was registered with Immamwada Police. Further investigations are on.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement