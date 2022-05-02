Business Advisory Committee Office of the Development Commissioner, MIHAN

Advertisement

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for MIHAN – SEZ was constituted with Development Commissioner, MIHAN – SEZ, Nagpur, Mr. V. Sraman (ITS) as chairman and Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President, Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), Mr. Julfesh Shah, Chairman (Nagpur Chapter) – Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), Mr. Manohar Bhojwani, CEO – Diet Foods International – India, Mr. Shivkumar Rao, President – Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) & Mr. Suresh Rathi, President – Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) as co-committee members.

The first meeting of BAC was recently held on 26/04/2022 wherein the members at the outset greeted Mr. V. Sraman with a floral bouquet and shared ideas and inputs for effective functioning of committee.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal suggested that BAC should work on three fronts simultaneously 1) to reach out to present investors/units and on priority resolve the problems faced by them, 2) different regions have different problems hence committee should endeavor to study and propose region specific practical policy modification for MIHAN-SEZ to government and 3) to review the marketing strategy to promote the project so as to attract new investments in MIHAN.

Mr. Julfesh Shah informed that higher dignitaries are of the opinion that it is important to attract large companies to MIHAN rather than go after small-scale units.