Business Advisory Committee Office of the Development Commissioner, MIHAN

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) for MIHAN – SEZ was constituted with Development Commissioner, MIHAN – SEZ, Nagpur, Mr. V. Sraman (ITS) as chairman and Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President, Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT), Mr. Julfesh Shah, Chairman (Nagpur Chapter) – Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA), Mr. Manohar Bhojwani, CEO – Diet Foods International – India, Mr. Shivkumar Rao, President – Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) & Mr. Suresh Rathi, President – Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) as co-committee members.
The first meeting of BAC was recently held on 26/04/2022 wherein the members at the outset greeted Mr. V. Sraman with a floral bouquet and shared ideas and inputs for effective functioning of committee.
Dr. Dipen Agrawal suggested that BAC should work on three fronts simultaneously 1) to reach out to present investors/units and on priority resolve the problems faced by them, 2) different regions have different problems hence committee should endeavor to study and propose region specific practical policy modification for MIHAN-SEZ to government and 3) to review the marketing strategy to promote the project so as to attract new investments in MIHAN.
Mr. Julfesh Shah informed that higher dignitaries are of the opinion that it is important to attract large companies to MIHAN rather than go after small-scale units.
Mr. Manohar Bhojwani, who said MIHAN is a place that offers world-class infrastructure, and yet manufacturing units shy away from setting up their plants there. This is primarily because of the SEZ Policy which doesn’t make it attractive for units to opt for MIHAN- SEZ. He felt that the Committee should make a representation to the Central Govt., listing out suggestions to make the SEZ a viable choice for industrial development.
Mr. Shivkumar Rao mentioned that the SEZ Policy being unfriendly to investors is an issue that the Central Govt. recognizes, and is likely to announce an employment-oriented, industry-friendly policy by the end of Sept 2022, as announced by the finance minister in the Budget. He felt that while we may give suggestions to the Central Govt., it is important for the Committee to focus on settling the existing issues for which the most important thing is for MADC to be on board. He felt that without MADC on board, the BAC would function more like a pressure group. Rao further felt that MIHAN was still an attractive location for the services sector, particularly finance, IT, MRO, defense and education.
Mr. Suresh Rathi, who mentioned that while we may wait for the new policy to be announced, we have to simultaneously start working on resolving the difficulties of the existing investors, particularly those who have been allotted space within the SEZ, but have not been able to commence operations for some reason. He also highlighted the efforts that have been put in by VIA to address problems of various unit-holders in which MADC was also invited.
After hearing the views of members, Mr. V. Sraman highlighted the existing problems in MIHAN and complimented the industry associations and trade bodies on their pro-active approach. He advised members of the BAC to help him and the region to be an attractive destination for industrial investment. Accepting members request he assured to frame terms of reference of the BAC.
The meeting concluded with a field visit to the SEZ area informs a press release issued by the Office of Development Commissioner, MIHAN – SEZ, Nagpur