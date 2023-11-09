Burst crackers for 3 hours only from 7 to 10 pm, NMC tells Nagpurians

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has provided a three-hour window for bursting of firecrackers during the forthcoming Diwali celebrations in the city, in order to have a tight control on the festivities against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in Nagpur.

The celebrations are not complete without bursting of crackers, and hence the attempt on part of the civic body to put a fixed time limit of just three hours for the same. The instructions, NMC said, have been issued keeping in mind the recent directive issued by the Bombay High Court during hearing of a suo motu petition on poor air quality in Mumbai metropolis. Acting promptly, the civic body said it has fixed the time from 7 to 10 pm for citizens to enjoy bursting crackers in the city limits. The aim is to control the air quality that tends to deteriorate due to massive release of poisonous gases into the air due to mass bursting of crackers.

Also, during winter, the air quality tends to be on the worse side and this creates problems for citizens having breathing issues. In fact, the bursting of crackers is yet to start and the air quality of the city has already worsened. Much of the blame rests with the ongoing frenzy of construction, from road works to mega towers. However, the blame finally comes at the doorsteps of crackers, blaming the youngsters saying NMC is trying to control the festivities of citizens through the diktat of a 3-hour window for crackers.

Dr Shweta Banerjee, Nodal Officer of Air Quality Management Department, NMC, issued the directions about limiting the bursting of firecrackers. The concerned departments have also been instructed to take action at their levels and also appeal citizens to limit the celebrations as to bursting of crackers. Air pollution in Nagpur city is turning from bad to worse and this is an alarm bell for the future. In order to control and combat air pollution in the city, continuous action is needed in this regard and in this regard NMC has taken steps to limit bursting of crackers to just three hours.

According to the instructions of the High Court, the time has been fixed for bursting firecrackers and regarding the proper observance of these times, NMC is coordinating with Nagpur City Police. Talks were also held with firecrackers dealers and issued clear cut instructions to follow the norms. Although efforts were made to develop green crackers, the emission levels are on the lower side, but it is far from success.

NEERI was tasked with developing the crackers whose bursting will not be a cause of worry on the environment front. But the project, though was claimed to have been launched commercially, still in market consumers are yet to have access to these new types of crackers. Over the years, the bursting of crackers is now limited to just a two-hour window, 8 to 10 pm.

