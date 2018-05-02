Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Thu, Jul 4th, 2019

Burglary at Telephone Exchange square, mobile phones, cash stolen

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants sneaked into a mobile Shop at Telephone Exchange square and decamped with 28 mobile phones and cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The incident occured under Lakadganj police.

A 48-year-old complainant Naresh Prannath Ghai, a resident of C 6 Park U Apartments, near KP Ground had locked his Telephone Exchange square based mobile shop on Tuesday night and left for home.

However, when he got back next day only to find the lid of the shutter broken and his shop in ransacked state. Naresh then discovered 28 mobile phones and cash collectively worth Rs 3.91 lakh missing. Subsequently, he rushed to Lakadganj police and filed a complaint.

