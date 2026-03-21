Burglars Strike Locked Jaripatka House, Valuables Worth ₹1.45 Lakh Stolen

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Nagpur: A burglary was reported in the Jaripatka area after unidentified miscreants broke into a locked residence and decamped with valuables worth ₹1.45 lakh.

The incident occurred between March 19 (12.30 pm) and March 20 (12 pm) at LIG 1B/43, Quarter No. 303, near Panchsheel Library, HUDCO Colony. Complainant Amit Harish Samaria (36) had locked his home and travelled with his family to Ujwal Nagar, Godhani, to attend a housewarming ceremony.

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During their absence, unknown accused allegedly broke open the main door lock and latch, entered the house and stole ₹20,000 in cash along with gold and silver ornaments kept in an iron cupboard in the bedroom.

Based on the complaint, Jaripatka police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PSI Kapil Maske is leading the probe, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

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