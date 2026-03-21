Man Arrested with Sword in Deepak Nagar During Patrol

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Nagpur: Kapilnagar police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly possessing a deadly weapon and violating prohibitory orders while roaming on a two-wheeler in the Deepak Nagar area.

The action took place on March 20, 2026, between 7.15 pm and 7.50 pm during routine patrolling. Police received information that a suspicious individual was moving around in Deepak Nagar with a suspected stolen vehicle.

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Upon reaching the spot, officers noticed a man sitting on a Honda Activa (MH-49-R-1799) behaving suspiciously. He was detained in the presence of witnesses and identified as Kishor Suresh Meshram (37), a resident of Ramai Nagar, Kapilnagar.

When questioned about the vehicle, the accused reportedly gave evasive answers. A search of the scooter’s storage compartment led to the recovery of an iron sword. Police seized the sword and the Activa moped, collectively valued at ₹25,300.

As the accused was found carrying the weapon with alleged intent to commit a cognisable offence and in violation of prohibitory orders, Kapilnagar Police registered a case under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Dr. Sandeep Pakhale and ACP Satyaveer Bandiwar, with Senior PI Satish Ade leading the team.

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